Azerbaijan hopes US Administration will not make historic mistake – top official

Azerbaijan hopes that the US Administration will not make a historical mistake, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks while commenting on media reports that the United States will take steps to recognize the so-called Armenian genocide.

“Everyone is aware of Azerbaijan’s resolute and unequivocal position on the so-called and fake Armenian genocide. If the new US administration takes such a step, it will be a historic mistake,” said Hajiyev, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has always opposed the attempts to recognize the so-called Armenian genocide.

“The recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide is a falsification of history. History should be studied by historians. If that happens, Azerbaijan will strongly condemn it,” he said.

Hajiyev stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that any step against Turkey is against Azerbaijan, and any step against Azerbaijan is against Turkey.

“We would like to hope that the US administration will not make a historic mistake,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az