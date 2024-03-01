Azerbaijan's oil price increases
The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 29 increased by $0.9 and amounted to $87.51 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.92 (to $86.35 per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $66.57 per barrel, which is $0.92 more than the previous price.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $0.91 on February 29 compared to the previous indication, to $84.6.