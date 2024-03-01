Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's oil price increases

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's oil price increases

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 29 increased by $0.9 and amounted to $87.51 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports. 

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.92 (to $86.35 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.57 per barrel, which is $0.92 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $0.91 on February 29 compared to the previous indication, to $84.6.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      