Azerbaijan's oil production reaches 2.5 million tons in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan produced 2.5 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January 2024, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

Of total oil production 1.4 million came from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli while 0.4 million tons (condensate) from Shah Deniz and 50 thousand tons from the Absheron field. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 0.7 million tons (including condensate).

During the month, a total of 2.1 million tons of oil (including condensate) were exported, with 1.8 million tons attributed to the consortium and 0.3 million tons to SOCAR's share.

Since the commencement of operations at the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" and "Shah Deniz" fields until February 1, there has been a 3.6 percent increase in oil production (including condensate). Specifically, production from the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" field has seen a 3.1 percent annual increase, resulting in the extraction of 586 million tons of oil, while production from the "Shah Deniz" field has increased by 10.8 percent, yielding close to 45 million tons of condensate.

During this period, a total of 629 million tons of condensate were transported for export, representing a 3.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

News.Az