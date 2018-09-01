Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's oil rises in price

The price of a barrel of Azeri LT CIF brand crude oil put up for sale on the world markets has risen by $0.35 or 0.44%.

Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF brand oil made $79.38/barrel.

It should be reminded that the minimal price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($19.15) and the maximal price in July 2018 ($149.66).

