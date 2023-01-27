Azerbaijan's Ombudsman issues statement over deadly attack on Embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, News. reports citing the office of the Ombudsman.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist act committed against the Embassy of our country in the Islamic Republic of Iran this morning. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured," said the Ombudsman.

"This incident is primarily a serious violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Thus, according to Article 22 of the Vienna Convention, the receiving State is under a special duty to protect the premises of the mission against intrusion and damage, and to take necessary measures for ensuring the normal operation of the mission," said the statement.

According to the Ombudsman, this criminal act is also a serious breach of the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents.

The Ombudsman also noted that this bloody act of terrorism should be investigated by the Iranian Government as soon as possible, the criminals should be punished, and the obligations established by internationally binding documents should be fulfilled.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured

News.Az