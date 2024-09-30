Azerbaijan’s parliament opens autumn session
Azerbaijan’s seventh convocation Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Monday convened the first meeting of its autumn session.The meeting was chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, News.Az reports.
The meeting’s agenda included 17 issues.
The composition of the committees established at the first meeting of the 7th convocation Parliament will be formed.