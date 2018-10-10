Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker meets Russian State Duma chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides praised the dynamics of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries

On the margins of the Eurasia countries parliament speakers’ 3rd meeting in Antalya, Turkey, Speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament Ogtay Asadov met with the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, AZERTAC reports.

The sides praised the dynamics of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, exchanged views on creating effective joint commissions to boost parliamentary cooperation. Asadov and Volodin stressed the same positions demonstrated by the sides to protect common interests of both countries at the 3rd meeting of Eurasia countries’ parliament speakers.

According to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the sides use every opportunity to widen bilateral relations.

Noting the role of inter-parliamentary ties in development of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations, Speaker Asadov noted that every meeting they have on this purpose is useful and important.

News.Az

News.Az