Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee to draft bill on ‘Great Return’ to liberated territories

Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee to draft bill on ‘Great Return’ to liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will draft a bill on the “Great Return” to and reintegration into the country’s liberated territories.

This issue is included in the Committee’s work plan for 2023, News.Az reports.

The work plan also envisages the holding of hearings on the implementation of hate speech legislation, defamation legislation and international practice.

News.Az