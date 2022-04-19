Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation begins official visit to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova on Tuesday embarked on a working visit to Georgia, News.Az reports.

At the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Speaker Sahiba Gafaroba and Azerbaijani delegation were welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Head of the Friendship Group for Azerbaijani-Georgian Interparliamentary Relations Archil Talakvadze, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will today meet with officials of Georgia.

News.Az