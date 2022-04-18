Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova will pay an official visit to Georgia on 19 April, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The delegation includes head of the working group for inter-parliamentary relations with Georgia Arzu Naghiyev, the MPs Vugar Isgandarov, Kamaladdin Gafarov, Javid Osmanov, Etibar Aliyev, Fazail Aghamali, Sabir Rustamkhanli, Nagif Hamzayev, as well as Milli Majlis Chief of Staff Safa Mirzayev, and other officials.

During the two-day visit, the Speaker of Milli Majlis will meet with the Georgian President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament.

News.Az