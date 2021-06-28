Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will pay an official visit to the Hungarian capital of Budapest from June 28 to July 1, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told News.Az.

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis and head of parliament’s working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Hungary Ali Huseynli, parliamentary committee chairman Ziyafat Asgarov, MPs Kamila Aliyeva, Elman Nasirov and Asim Mollazade, Head of Parliament’s Apparatus Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

As part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet with the Hungarian Prime Minister, Chair of the National Assembly and members of the interparliamentary friendship group on Azerbaijan. The meetings will feature exchanges of opinions about the current state of the inter-parliamentary relations, the broadening areas for them and expansion of cooperation in other fields.

The Milli Majlis Speaker will also visit the local office of the Turkic Council in Budapest, the Diplomatic Academy, as well as address the event that will take place there.

