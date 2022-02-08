Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation visits e-Estonia Briefing Centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova visited the Electronic Estonia Briefing Centre in Tallinn as part of their official visit to Estonia, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The members of the Azerbaijani delegation were informed about the Centre. The e-Estonia, established as a non-governmental organization back in 2009, is now a sub-division of the Estonian Business and Innovations Agency. The Briefing Centre plays a crucial role in the promotion of the national digital services experience.

Then the delegation familiarized themselves with the activity of the Briefing Centre.

News.Az