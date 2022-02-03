Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation visits Freedom monument in Riga

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Seimas of Latvia Inara Murniece have visited the Freedom Monument in Riga, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation is on an official visit to Latvia.

The speakers laid a wreath at the monument. Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Latvia were played.

News.Az