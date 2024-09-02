Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections conducted in line with int’l standards: OTS mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The September 1 snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were conducted freely and transparently, in full compliance with national legislation and international standards, Ömer Kocaman, head of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Observation Mission, said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kocaman informed that the OTS mission observed 36 polling stations during the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.“No cases of interference in the polling station activities were identified. Kocaman noted that all necessary conditions were provided, allowing citizens to exercise their voting rights and enabling both local and international observers to monitor the process effectively,” he said.He stressed that that OTS observes were also involved in counting ballots at polling station No. 21 in the Narimanov district.“Our mission detected no cases affecting the outcomes of the elections. We affirm that the elections were conducted freely and transparently, in full compliance with national legislation and international standards,” Kocaman added.On Sunday, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.

News.Az