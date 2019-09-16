Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2020 officially confirmed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has been officially confirmed, Trend reports referring to Public Relations Department of the Publ

The competition will be held in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena on May 12-16 next year.

ITV has the official right to broadcast Eurovision, which one of the most popular song contests, in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

