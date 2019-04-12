Azerbaijan’s pavilion named best at international ICT forum in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion has been selected as the best stand at the 26th International Forum on Information and Communications Technologies TIBO-2019 in M

An Azerbaijani delegation, including about 15 representatives of public bodies and private companies, is attending the event along with delegates from 100 companies from 16 countries.

TIBO-2019 features the adjustment and transformation of IT gaining momentum in Belarus. It presents both opportunities as well as a challenge to be an excellent platform to see new trends of developing, gain new business & make a networking. The exhibition covers a wide professional audience of Belarus and foreign experts, representatives of public authorities and business communities.

