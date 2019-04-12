Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s pavilion named best at international ICT forum in Minsk

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion has been selected as the best stand at the 26th International Forum on Information and Communications Technologies TIBO-2019 in M

An Azerbaijani delegation, including about 15 representatives of public bodies and private companies, is attending the event along with delegates from 100 companies from 16 countries.

TIBO-2019 features the adjustment and transformation of IT gaining momentum in Belarus. It presents both opportunities as well as a challenge to be an excellent platform to see new trends of developing, gain new business & make a networking. The exhibition covers a wide professional audience of Belarus and foreign experts, representatives of public authorities and business communities.

