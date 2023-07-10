Azerbaijan’s peace efforts mark new era in its foreign policy course – FM

Azerbaijan’s peace efforts mark new era in its foreign policy course – FM

Azerbaijan’s peace efforts mark new era in its foreign policy course – FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s efforts for peace in the region mark a new phase in the country’s foreign policy course, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a conference, entitled “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy”, in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that the liberated Azerbaijani territories are being revived thanks to the active involvement of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Azerbaijan is restoring and rebuilding its liberated territories inch by inch,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az