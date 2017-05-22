Azerbaijan’s per capita external debt exceeds $700

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s external debt on loan agreements signed as at early 2017 amounted to $10,931,800,000 or 32.3% of GDP.

In 2016 Azerbaijan’s per capita external debt made up $704.7, down 0.8% from $710.3 in 2015, reads the statement of the Chamber of Account on execution of state budget and draft law on execution of 2016 state budget, APA-Economics reports citing to Interfax.



According to the statement, as of January 1, 2017 the number of Azerbaijani population stood at 9,810,000, up 1.1% from 9,705,600 people in 2016. Azerbaijan’s external debt on loan agreements signed as at early 2017 amounted to $10,931,800,000 or 32.3% of GDP, received amount made up $6,913,200,000 or 20.4% of GDP.



In 2016 Azerbaijan spent $,203,600,000 of loans (+46.1% from 2015), directed $719.2 million to payment of foreign debts (+41.9%).

News.Az

