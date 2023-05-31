Azerbaijan’s plan is to double gas supply to EU market by 2027 - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“If you look at their events, which happened since the last Baku energy week last year, we'll see that more European countries are actively cooperating with Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“And our plan is to double our gas supply to European Union Market by 2027. This is absolutely realistic. If we look at the dynamic of our gas supply to Europe, we'll see that it was 8 billion cubic meters in 2025, this year it will be 12 billion cubic meters. And this is almost half of our total exports. And the sources to increase by 2027 up to 20 billion cubic meters minimum are available. One of them is our major gas field Shahdeniz. We hope to hear good news about first gas from Absheron soon, I would even say very soon,” President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.

