Azerbaijan’s PM arrives in Dushanbe for CIS meeting

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Wednesday arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

PM Asadov is paying a working visit to Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

At Dushanbe International Airport, PM Asadov was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda, along with other officials.

