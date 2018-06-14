Azerbaijan's PM discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict French presidential adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minster Novruz Mammadov met France’s presidential adviser Philippe Etienne during his visit to France. AzVision.az reports.

Novruz Mammadov and Philippe Etienne discussed the relations between Azerbaijan and France in the field of politics, economy and culture, as well as humanitarian fields. The sides also touched on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan-EU relations and regional geopolitical situation.

Azerbaijani PM highlighted Azerbaijan’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with norms and principles of international law. He has also stated that Azerbaijan expects France to increase its efforts to achieve the solution of the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

