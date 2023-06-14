Azerbaijan`s PM holds phone talk with Turkish Vice President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has had a telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, News.Az reports.

During the phone conversation, PM Ali Asadov once again congratulated Cevdet Yılmaz on his appointment as the vice president of Türkiye and wished him success in his future activities.

The sides hailed the development of strategic partnership and alliance between the two brotherly countries in all areas thanks to the decisive efforts of presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They stressed the importance of the Turkish President`s recent visit to Azerbaijan in terms of developing bilateral relations even further.

The two expressed their readiness to work together for the further strengthening and deepening of relations between the two countries in various areas.

The sides also reviewed the outstanding work as part of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye.

News.Az