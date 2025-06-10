Azerbaijan’s PM holds talks with Uzbek president in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Ali Asadov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Uzbek head of state, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked him for the greetings and asked him to pass on his own greetings to the Azerbaijani head of state.

The sides hailed the dynamic development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan emphasizing the importance of elevating bilateral ties to the level of a strategic alliance.

They also explored prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Asadov congratulated President Mirziyoyev on the historic achievement of the Uzbekistan national team qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

News.Az