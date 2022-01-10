Azerbaijan's police find abandoned missile systems in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weapons and munitions abandoned by Armenian armed forces on their former military positions were found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Barda district group of the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the regular control-prophylactic measures, the police officers of the Fuzuli district detected two machine guns, two "Fagot" and “Cornet” anti-tank missile systems, four grenades, three clips for the automatic rifle, 18 shells of various types, and 317 cartridges of various calibers were found.

News.Az