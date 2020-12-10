Azerbaijan’s political and diplomatic efforts in recent years have borne fruit – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

For many years, we have been circulating the truth about this issue at all international events. A lot has been done, and it has paid off. Although we have regained our territorial integrity on the battlefield, I believe that our political and diplomatic efforts in recent years have borne fruit. All leading international organizations recognized and supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the Victory Parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.

“Four resolutions of the UN Security Council, resolutions of the UN General Assembly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the European Parliament and other organizations supported the just cause of Azerbaijan. Thus, a legal basis was created for resolving the conflict. At the same time, as a result of our focused efforts, the world community was fully informed about the conflict and the history of Karabakh. Armenia’s false propaganda was stopped and the whole world saw that Karabakh is our ancient historical land. For centuries, the Azerbaijani people have lived and built in these lands. At the same time, the whole world saw that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan in terms of international law,” the Azerbaijani president said.

News.Az