Azerbaijan's Pomegranate Festival tops TurStat ranking

Pomegranate holiday is traditionally held every year in Goychay region since 2006

Analytical agency TurStat has presented a ranking of the best and most popular gastronomic festivals of CIS countries in the middle of autumn among Russian tourists, AzerNews reports.

The Pomegranate Festival in Azerbaijan entered the Top 3 enogastronomic events of the CIS countries, popular among Russian tourists in October 2018, according to TourStat.

The rating is based on the analysis of the popularity of tours and the uniqueness of events.

The history of Azerbaijan is inseparably connected with cultivating pomegranates, extending deep into the centuries. Pomegranate is the national symbol of Azerbaijan, that’s why a special holiday is held every autumn devoted to this king of fruits.

All 55 species of Azerbaijani pomegranate found grow in Goychay.

The Annual Pomegranate Festival, one of Azerbaijan’s most loved and colorful festivals, was held in Krasnoyarsk, Russia last year. The event featured exhibition, displaying folk crafts, vivid national dresses etc. The originality and taste of Azerbaijani cuisine has attracted a lot of guests.

