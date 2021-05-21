Azerbaijan’s population hits 10,130 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s population reached 10,130,114 as of April 1, 2021, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Official figures show that the number of the country’s population grew by 10,981 people since the beginning of the year.

According to statistics, 53 percent of the population lives in cities and towns, while 47 percent in villages.

49,9 percent of the population are men, and 50,1 percent are women.

News.Az