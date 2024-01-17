Azerbaijan’s population hits 10,176 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s population reached 10,176,811 as of December 1, 2023, News.Az reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

The distribution of the population reveals that 54.6 percent reside in urban areas, with the remaining 45.4 percent residing in rural villages. In terms of gender distribution, 49.8 percent of the population are men, while 50.2 percent are women.

