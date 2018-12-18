Azerbaijan's population nearing 10 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's population reached 9,967,730 as of November 1, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Official figures show that the number of the country`s population grew by 69,645 people since the beginning of the year.

The population density is 115 people per a square kilometer, the committee said.

According to official figures, 52.9 per cent of the population lives in cities and towns, while 47.1 per cent in villages. 49.9 per cent of the population are men, and 50.1 per cent are women, according to the committee.

News.Az

