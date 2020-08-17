Azerbaijan's population reaches nearly 10.1 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's population reached 10,095,894 people as of July 1, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Official figures show that the number of the country`s population has grown by 28,786 people since the beginning of the year.

According to statistics, 52.8 per cent of the population lives in cities and towns, while 47.2 per cent in villages. 49.9 per cent of the population are men, and 50.1 per cent are women.

News.Az