Azerbaijan’s positive balance from foreign trade turnover exceeds $1bn
- 13 Apr 2017 13:31
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120723
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-positive-balance-from-foreign-trade-turnover-exceeds-1bn Copied
In January-March 2017 Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to AZN 4,119,079,750, up 15.31% compared to a year earlier.
APA reports citing statistics of the State Customs Committee that import operations fell 17.12% to $1,512,773,690, export operations raised 49.2% to $2,606,306,060.
Consequently, positive balance amounted to $1,093,532,370.
News.Az