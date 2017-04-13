Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s positive balance from foreign trade turnover exceeds $1bn

In January-March 2017 Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to AZN 4,119,079,750, up 15.31% compared to a year earlier.

APA reports citing statistics of the State Customs Committee that import operations fell 17.12% to $1,512,773,690, export operations raised 49.2% to $2,606,306,060.

Consequently, positive balance amounted to $1,093,532,370.

