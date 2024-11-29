Azerbaijan’s premier congratulates Georgian counterpart on his reappointment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Irakli Kobakhidze on his reappointment as the Georgian Prime Minister and the approval of a new government.

In the letter, PM Asadov hailed the steady development of relations with Georgia, a friendly country and reliable partner for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.He emphasized the fruitful cooperation between the two nations, bound by deep historical ties, across areas of mutual interest both bilaterally and multilaterally.The letter underscored Azerbaijan’s determination to further enhance its relations and strategic partnership with Georgia, rooted in friendship, mutual trust, and support.

News.Az