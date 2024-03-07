Azerbaijan’s president appoints his special representative in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order “On the appointment of a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts”, News.Az reports.

Under the order, Emin Zamin oglu Huseynov was appointed the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.

