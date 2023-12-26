Azerbaijan’s president approves law on state budget for 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, News.Az reports.

According to the law, revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 34.173 billion manat ($20.1 billion), expenditures - 36.763 billion manat or $21.6 billion, including centralized revenues - 33.397 billion manat ($19.6 billion), local revenues - 775.355 million manat ($456.09 million), centralized expenditures - 35.978 billion manat ($21.1 billion), local expenditures - 784.803 million manat ($461.6 million).

News.Az