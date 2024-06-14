Azerbaijan’s president approves military cooperation agreement with Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order approving the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defence" between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic, News.Az reports.

The agreement was signed in Baku on May 7, 2024.Upon the presidential order, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence is tasked with ensuring the implementation of the agreement's provisions once it comes into force.Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of the Slovak Republic upon the fulfilment of domestic procedures required for the agreement to take effect.

