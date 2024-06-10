Azerbaijan’s president arrives in Türkiye on working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday arrived in Ankara for a working visit at the invitation of Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honour was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Ankara Esenboğa Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.Later on, President Ilham Aliyev met with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan at Ankara Esenboğa Airport.President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye, and other officials.

News.Az