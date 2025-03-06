Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s president concludes visit to Türkiye

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to Türkiye on March 6, 2025. Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the Republic of Türkiye on March 6.

A guard of honor was arranged at Ankara Esenboğa Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Türkiye's Minister of Finance Mehmet Şimşek and other officials.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

