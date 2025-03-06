Azerbaijan’s president concludes visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the Republic of Türkiye on March 6.

A guard of honor was arranged at Ankara Esenboğa Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Türkiye's Minister of Finance Mehmet Şimşek and other officials.

News.Az