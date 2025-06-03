Azerbaijan’s president confident strategic partnership with Kazakhstan will continue to grow steadily

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to grow steadily.

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the “Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“On this remarkable anniversary, I would also like to extend to you my sincerest congratulations,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his letter.

“I fully agree with you that this important document opened a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations and has further strengthened our cooperation.”

“This historic agreement, which vividly reflects the strategic nature of our interstate relations, has laid a solid foundation for the development of active political dialogue at all levels, as well as for the expansion of fruitful cooperation in the economic, trade, humanitarian, and other spheres,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

“We are pleased with the current level of our relations with Kazakhstan - a brotherly country and a reliable strategic partner. The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is expanding day by day and being enriched with new content. At the same time, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the joint efforts of our countries in addressing key issues and our mutual support in international organizations are commendable.”

“I am confident that the traditional friendly ties and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan - built upon the solid foundations of the brotherhood of our peoples, shared historical and cultural roots, and spiritual values - will continue to grow steadily and strengthen through our joint efforts, in line with the interests of our nations,” the head of state said.

“Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your responsible and honorable endeavors for the prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan,” the Azerbaijani president added.

