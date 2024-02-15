Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Serbian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Serbia,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Thanks to your decisive leadership, friendly Serbia is developing comprehensively and achieving great successes. The outcomes of the snap parliamentary elections held in your country at the end of last year clearly reaffirmed the support of your people for your nationwide policy and your diligent activities, as well as the trust and confidence they have in you.

We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations, which are rooted in cherished traditions and built on solid foundations such as mutual respect and support. We are very pleased with the strengthening of friendly ties between our countries, and the expansion of fruitful cooperation and strategic partnership day by day. I would like to particularly mention our mutual support within international organizations,” the head of state noted.

“The high level of our political relations, reciprocal high-level visits, and continuous contacts play a significant role in enriching in the context of our activities across all areas. The recent inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector is another tangible example of our successful and continuous cooperation in the energy sector,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“Our bilateral agenda currently covers a wide range of issues. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to fully utilize the great potential of Azerbaijan-Serbia friendship and cooperation and further strengthen our strategic partnership in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a pleasant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Serbia everlasting peace and well-being,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az