President Ilham Aliyev decrees to approve the MoU on natural gas supply between Azerbaijan and Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a decree on approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Natural Gas Supply between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy must ensure the implementation of its provisions of MoU.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Government of the Republic of Turkiye that the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding have been completed.

News.Az