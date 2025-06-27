Azerbaijan’s president hails successful cooperation with Sudan within int’l organizations

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan and Sudan have consistently supported each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries within the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his meetings with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan during the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where the development of bilateral relations was discussed.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his regards to Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support for Sudan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity. He noted that Sudan has established a working group to further develop bilateral relations in line with the directives of the heads of state of both countries.

Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa also thanked Azerbaijan for providing educational scholarships to Sudanese students and requested an increase in the number of these scholarships.