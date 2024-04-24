Azerbaijan’s president invites his Kyrgyz counterpart to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to COP29, News.Az reports.

"I invited Sadyr Nurguzhoevich to participate in the COP29 international conference in November," said President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart, noting that each meeting is important and valuable both for strengthening interaction and communication, as well as for addressing key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

