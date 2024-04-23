Azerbaijan’s president invites Ukrainian counterpart to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the COP29 conference to be held in Baku in November, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kyiv presented the invitation letter of President Ilham Aliyev addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Ukrainian side.

“Had the honour to present the invitation letter of the President of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev addressed to the President of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy for COP29 in Baku at the meeting with H.E. Mr. Andrii Sybiha, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine,” the ambassador said on X.

News.Az