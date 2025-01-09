Azerbaijan’s president offers condolences to Georgian premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze regarding a tragic fire that broke out in the village of Saberio, Gali district.

“We were deeply shocked by the news of the death of five children in the fire that broke out in the village of Saberio, Gali district, News.Az reports.In connection with this tragedy, I share your grief and extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the children who lost their lives, and the entire people of Georgia on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

News.Az