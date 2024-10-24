Azerbaijan’s president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart over deadly terrorist act

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the terrorist act that occurred in Ankara, News.Az reports.

In his letter, the head of state said: “We were deeply shocked by the news of the casualties and injuries resulting from the terrorist act committed at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who have died, and to the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wish the injured a recovery.”

News.Az