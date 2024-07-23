Azerbaijan’s president offers condolences to Vietnamese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam over the death of distinguished statesman Nguyen Phu Trong, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Nguyen Phu Trong, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and a distinguished statesman,” President Aliyev said in his message of condolences.“Nguyen Phu Trong made significant contributions to strengthening the good traditions of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. We highly appreciate Nguyen Phu Trong's efforts in the development of our interstate relations,” the head of state noted.“In this time of great loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the family and relatives of the deceased, and to the entire people of Vietnam,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az