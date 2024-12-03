Azerbaijan’s president receives credentials of new Yemeni ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Turaik, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Yemen.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.The Azerbaijani President recalled his meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen during COP29, noting that it was the first such meeting at this level in the history of bilateral relations. The head of state emphasized the importance of implementing the issues discussed during that meeting.President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the need for continued mutual support on the international stage and the exploration of opportunities in the economic sphere, including trade, investment, and other areas.The ambassador first conveyed greetings from Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, President of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, along with his wishes for new successes in the well-being of the Azerbaijani people to President Ilham Aliyev. He also extended the greetings of the Yemeni people to the people of Azerbaijan. The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to pass on his regards to the President of the Presidential Leadership Council.Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Turaik also expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the support extended to Yemen within international organizations to date, stating that they highly appreciate it.The ambassador congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the excellent organization of COP29, emphasizing that the event showcased the wise leadership of the Azerbaijani President to the world. He said that participants in COP29 once again witnessed Azerbaijan's strength and power under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Turaik extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, fondly recalling his recent visit to Karabakh and stating that he felt honored by it. The ambassador expressed great admiration for the restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in Karabakh under the leadership of the President. He described the rapid building of cities, transportation hubs, and tunnels as another manifestation of the strength of the Azerbaijani state.The diplomat noted that Yemen has always stood by Azerbaijan and assured that he would spare no effort in strengthening the ties between the two brotherly countries. The ambassador also expressed Yemen's interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the economic sphere and stressed the importance of organizing a visit of Yemeni businesspeople to Azerbaijan in this regard.The ambassador mentioned that many Yemeni students studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era, and those specialists contributed to Yemen's development in various fields. He underscored the significance of continuing the tradition of Yemeni students studying in Azerbaijan.During the conversation, both sides highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Yemen within international organizations, emphasized the importance of exploring cooperation opportunities in areas such as the economy, trade, education, healthcare, culture, and other fields.

