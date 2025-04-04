Azerbaijan’s president receives European commissioner for energy and housing

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, who is participating in the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Commission, based on mutual trust, has a long and successful history, emphasizing its role, especially in the current period when energy issues have become a significant factor, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state noted that the European market is the main market for Azerbaijan in the energy sector and expressed Azerbaijan's intention to expand its export geography in this market.

Dan Jørgensen first conveyed the greetings of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked for his greetings to be conveyed to Ursula von der Leyen in return.

Jørgensen expressed his appreciation for Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy security, particularly in this complex period. He emphasized that they attach great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and wish to further develop it in the future.

The European Commissioner for Energy and Housing congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting COP29.

During the conversation, cooperation in both natural gas and green energy sectors was discussed. Jørgensen stated that the European Union is considering supporting cooperation in these areas within its capabilities.

The meeting highlighted that the energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union has been successfully conducted, with hopes expressed for its continuation in the future.

News.Az