Azerbaijan’s president signs order on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

Under the order, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan has been instructed to develop a plan of events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and ensure its implementation.

On February 26, 1992, Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the civilian population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown. The Khojaly genocide became one of the most terrible and tragic pages of Azerbaijani history.

The parliaments of several countries have made decisions recognizing the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az