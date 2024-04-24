Azerbaijan’s president thanks Kyrgyzstan for its support for restoration of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for its support for the restoration of the liberated territories, News.Az reports.

In a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President Ilham Aliyev said: “I would like to express special gratitude to Sadyr Nurgozhoevich for his support for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. At the initiative of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan will finance the construction of a secondary school in the Aghdam district. Tomorrow we will visit together the Fuzuli and Aghdam districts and take part in the laying of the school's foundation. We are grateful for such fraternal support. It holds great significance for us.”

News.Az